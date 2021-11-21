Previous
Factory window by ljmanning
325 / 365

Factory window

Poking around at a classic old industrial site today, and found this wonderful (I’m guessing original?) leaded glass window. I loved the way it reflected the trees across the alley.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

LManning (Laura)

Steve Mueller
Great composition and reflections!
November 21st, 2021  
Mags
Very cool find and shot!
November 21st, 2021  
