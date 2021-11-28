Sign up
Previous
Next
332 / 365
Winter has arrived
What a difference a day makes. Winter has arrived in southern Ontario.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
2
1
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
28th November 2021 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
pond
,
theme-seasons
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous scene
November 29th, 2021
Corinne
ace
So white !!!
November 29th, 2021
