Winter has arrived by ljmanning
332 / 365

Winter has arrived

What a difference a day makes. Winter has arrived in southern Ontario.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous scene
November 29th, 2021  
Corinne ace
So white !!!
November 29th, 2021  
