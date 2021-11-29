Sign up
Well excuse you, Mr. Pushy Pants
This is heavily cropped and far from crisp, but the cardinal’s expression just cracks me up. He looks so affronted!
By the way, these birds are not in jail. The dowels and wire mesh are (remarkably effective) pigeon-proofing.
29th November 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Tags
birds
,
cardinal
,
finch
,
backyard-wildlife
,
sixws-124
