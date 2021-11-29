Previous
Well excuse you, Mr. Pushy Pants by ljmanning
333 / 365

Well excuse you, Mr. Pushy Pants

This is heavily cropped and far from crisp, but the cardinal’s expression just cracks me up. He looks so affronted!
By the way, these birds are not in jail. The dowels and wire mesh are (remarkably effective) pigeon-proofing.
