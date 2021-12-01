Sign up
A cascade of fungus
I’m lousy at identifying these, but some kind of bracket fungus I guess?
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
1st December 2021 4:05pm
Tags
forest
,
fungus
,
stump
KV
ace
Love the focus, DOF & awesome color.
December 1st, 2021
Poppo Livy
ace
Terrific POV and colour
December 1st, 2021
