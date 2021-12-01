Previous
A cascade of fungus by ljmanning
A cascade of fungus

I’m lousy at identifying these, but some kind of bracket fungus I guess?
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

LManning (Laura)

KV ace
Love the focus, DOF & awesome color.
December 1st, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
Terrific POV and colour
December 1st, 2021  
