Photo 414
Swirling
Flash of Red Friday prompt - black and white featuring shape.
Detail of an ice-encrusted wrought iron railing over Niagara Falls. BOB.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th February 2022 12:10pm
Tags
railing
,
ornate
,
spiral
,
for2022
,
g85-experiments
Lin
ace
Great capture of shapes and lines
February 18th, 2022
Velina
Cool shapes here
February 19th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great shapes!
February 19th, 2022
