OWL!!!

Today was bird day. Exhibit 2 - when out on my dog walk I came upon this lovely fellow. I think it is a Barred Owl? I only had the compact with me and it was cloudy and backlit, so this is faffed within an inch of its life. But I’m so excited - I finally photographed a real live owl in the wild!! We hear owls all the time and catch glimpses now and then, but I’ve never been able to actually find one until now.