Glittering gems by ljmanning
Photo 431

Glittering gems

We had all of the weathers today. Freezing rain, rain, a brief moment of sun, more rain, then snow. Welcome to March in Southern Ontario. The cold raindrops made things pretty though.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely close-up
March 8th, 2022  
