Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 436
Toonies
For the minimalism challenge - coins.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
561
photos
132
followers
138
following
119% complete
View this month »
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
Latest from all albums
431
124
432
433
434
435
125
436
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th March 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
coins
,
canada
,
black-white
,
toonies
,
minimal-27
Mags
ace
Never heard of these before. Interesting shot!
March 12th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice use of negative space
March 12th, 2022
joeyM
ace
👌👌👌
March 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close