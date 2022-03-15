Sign up
Photo 439
Nap time
When you’ve had such a good day at doggie daycare that you need a sheep to hold your head up.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
564
photos
132
followers
138
following
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
433
434
435
125
436
437
438
439
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th March 2022 6:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
puppy
Corinne C
ace
Cute!
March 15th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
beautifully photographed and such a beautiful dog too
March 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
How precious! I love his sheep toy.
March 16th, 2022
