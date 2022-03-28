Sign up
Photo 452
Snowplow
Mr. Squirrel was out early this morning, shoving his nose through the fresh snowfall in search of yesterday’s fallen seeds.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
580
photos
132
followers
139
following
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
backyard-wildlife
,
ndao2
