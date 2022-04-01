Previous
Amaryllis abstract by ljmanning
Photo 456

Amaryllis abstract

A grey, sleety day outside and lots of chores inside meant minimal photo opportunities, so please enjoy this pic from a few days ago.

Also just saw that my snowy little squirrel made the TT. That’s the second week in a row??? You guys are the best - thank you!
LManning (Laura)

Frances Tackaberry ace
Gorgeous detail captured in this Amaryllis petal. Fav!
April 2nd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is stunning!
April 2nd, 2022  
