Photo 456
Amaryllis abstract
A grey, sleety day outside and lots of chores inside meant minimal photo opportunities, so please enjoy this pic from a few days ago.
Also just saw that my snowy little squirrel made the TT. That’s the second week in a row??? You guys are the best - thank you!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
584
photos
132
followers
139
following
124% complete
View this month »
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
24th March 2022 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
amaryllis
,
closeup
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Gorgeous detail captured in this Amaryllis petal. Fav!
April 2nd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is stunning!
April 2nd, 2022
