Photo 472
Watchful Osprey
The male has returned and started gathering up nesting material. Better on black I think.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
bird
,
silhouette
,
osprey
