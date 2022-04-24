Chickadee home renos

We have been watching this pair of Black-capped Chickadees for the last few days. They are making a nest in the cavity of this broken-off tree limb. One at a time they pop into the hole, you hear a few seconds of “tap-tap-tap”, then they pop back out with a beak full of wood bits. You can see that the one in the photo is carrying stuff out. It’s a labour-intensive process! I hope we will be able to see the babies when they hatch. Better on black and enlarged.

The things you learn from being on 365. 😁