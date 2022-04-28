Previous
And when they’re open… by ljmanning
Photo 483

And when they’re open…

These are the lily-flowered tulips from a couple of days ago, enjoying the sun. BOB. https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2022-04-25
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Phil Howcroft
they look stunning
April 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
So pretty!!!
April 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 28th, 2022  
