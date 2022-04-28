Sign up
Photo 483
And when they’re open…
These are the lily-flowered tulips from a couple of days ago, enjoying the sun. BOB.
https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2022-04-25
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
,
garden
Phil Howcroft
they look stunning
April 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
So pretty!!!
April 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 28th, 2022
