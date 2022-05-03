Sign up
Photo 488
Me when I skip lunch
I’ve certainly been known to say “I’m so hungry I could eat my arm”, but this squirrel really means it! Must have been a particularly bad itch.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
621
photos
131
followers
139
following
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st May 2022 8:49am
Tags
squirrel
,
backyard-wildlife
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
May 4th, 2022
GaryW
Ha! So funny!
May 4th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Very funny! And a wonderful composition - great use of DOF
May 4th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Haha! Love it.
May 4th, 2022
