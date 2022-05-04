Sign up
Photo 489
Tardy Tulips
Aren’t they lovely?
4th May 2022
4th May 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
622
photos
131
followers
139
following
133% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
4th May 2022 5:36pm
Tags
flowers
,
tulip
,
garden
,
tardy-tulip
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They are! They look like someone put a pat of butter in the center so the sun could melt it on to the petals. Very pretty!
May 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
They are stunning!!!
May 5th, 2022
