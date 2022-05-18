Sign up
Photo 503
Overlooking the “croquet lawn”
Yes, there is croquet equipment available to use, if one were so inclined.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
18th May 2022 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-white
,
croquet
,
langdon-hall
Mags
ace
It could have been a river if I hadn't read "lawn." It looks so smooth like still water. Beautiful black and white.
May 18th, 2022
