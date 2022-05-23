Previous
And now the male by ljmanning
And now the male

Mr. Ruby-throated Hummingbird has now arrived.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre
He's so flashy and handsome! Great shot!
May 24th, 2022  
Milanie
And love the bokeh background
May 24th, 2022  
Mags
Magical capture!
May 24th, 2022  
GaryW
Such amazing detail!
May 24th, 2022  
