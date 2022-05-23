Sign up
Photo 508
And now the male
Mr. Ruby-throated Hummingbird has now arrived.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
23rd May 2022 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
ruby-throated-hummingbird
,
backyard-wildlife
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's so flashy and handsome! Great shot!
May 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
And love the bokeh background
May 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
Magical capture!
May 24th, 2022
GaryW
Such amazing detail!
May 24th, 2022
