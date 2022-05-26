Sign up
Photo 511
Make a wish
The obligatory late spring dandelion seed head shot.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
3
365
DMC-G85
26th May 2022 2:43pm
Tags
dandelion
,
seeds
,
puff
