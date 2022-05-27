Sign up
Photo 512
We have fledglings!
This juvenile male Rose-breasted Grosbeak was trying to figure out the feeder this afternoon. Two pair seem to have stayed and nested, and apparently at least one of them was successful!
27th May 2022
27th May 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th May 2022 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
grosbeak
,
backyard-wildlife
,
rose-breasted-grosbeak
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful find - nice to see a young one up close.
May 28th, 2022
GaryW
Neat to see the young ones!
May 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
