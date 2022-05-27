Previous
We have fledglings! by ljmanning
Photo 512

We have fledglings!

This juvenile male Rose-breasted Grosbeak was trying to figure out the feeder this afternoon. Two pair seem to have stayed and nested, and apparently at least one of them was successful!
27th May 2022 27th May 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Milanie ace
What a wonderful find - nice to see a young one up close.
May 28th, 2022  
GaryW
Neat to see the young ones!
May 28th, 2022  
