Going up by ljmanning
Photo 534

Going up

The sandstone and limestone steps of St. Marys Town Hall, built in 1892.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

LManning (Laura)

I really like this
June 19th, 2022  
Beautiful patterns and tones of color!
June 19th, 2022  
