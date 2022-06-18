Sign up
Photo 534
Going up
The sandstone and limestone steps of St. Marys Town Hall, built in 1892.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
677
photos
130
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th June 2022 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
stairs
,
patterns
,
abstract-65
Milanie
ace
I really like this
June 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful patterns and tones of color!
June 19th, 2022
