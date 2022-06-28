Sign up
Photo 544
Are you *sure* I can fly?
This unsteady fledgling Robin seemed to be looking for a little reassurance.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th June 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
backyard-wildlife
,
sixws-131
Mags
ace
Oh! How sweet! Nice bokeh background too. =)
June 29th, 2022
