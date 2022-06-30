Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 546
Martha Washington Geraniums
Tucked safely in the shade of course.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
694
photos
130
followers
132
following
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th June 2022 7:31pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
geranium
Milanie
ace
Lovely focus plus nice raindrops - way to go! And I like the diagonal composition.
July 1st, 2022
