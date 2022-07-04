Previous
Sun Salutation by ljmanning
Sun Salutation

A Great Blue Heron basking in the morning sun.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! Looking very regal in its stance on the rock.
July 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific capture.
July 5th, 2022  
