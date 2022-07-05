Previous
Crownvetch by ljmanning
Crownvetch

Also called Purple Crownvetch. It’s a member of the pea family and is commonly used throughout Canada and the United States for erosion control, roadside planting and soil rehabilitation. It is not, in fact, purple, but it sure is pretty.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
It's gorgeous and your DOF is perfect.
July 6th, 2022  
