Photo 551
Crownvetch
Also called Purple Crownvetch. It’s a member of the pea family and is commonly used throughout Canada and the United States for erosion control, roadside planting and soil rehabilitation. It is not, in fact, purple, but it sure is pretty.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
702
photos
130
followers
133
following
150% complete
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
547
149
548
549
150
550
151
551
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
30th June 2022 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vetch
,
crownvetch
,
wild-plants
Mags
ace
It's gorgeous and your DOF is perfect.
July 6th, 2022
