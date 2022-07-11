Sign up
Photo 557
Wild Teasel
A most architectural plant.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
black-white
,
wild
,
teasel
Mags
ace
Gorgeous!!! I'm so partial to a good black and white.
July 12th, 2022
GaryW
They always look so delicate!
July 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful. Great focus!
July 12th, 2022
Babs
ace
Aren't they gorgeous. I love teasels. It looks good in black and white.
July 12th, 2022
