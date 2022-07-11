Previous
Wild Teasel by ljmanning
Wild Teasel

A most architectural plant.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Gorgeous!!! I'm so partial to a good black and white.
July 12th, 2022  
GaryW
They always look so delicate!
July 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful. Great focus!
July 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
Aren't they gorgeous. I love teasels. It looks good in black and white.
July 12th, 2022  
