Photo 558
Crocosmia Buds
An elegant hint of the gorgeous red blooms to come.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th July 2022 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
buds
,
lucifer
,
crocosmia
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is one of those things you'd never really see if you weren't a photographer. The detail and focus here is amazing!
July 13th, 2022
GaryW
The colors and patterns are amazing!
July 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What neat colors
July 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Love the shades or red and green.
July 13th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 13th, 2022
