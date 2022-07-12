Previous
Next
Crocosmia Buds by ljmanning
Photo 558

Crocosmia Buds

An elegant hint of the gorgeous red blooms to come.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is one of those things you'd never really see if you weren't a photographer. The detail and focus here is amazing!
July 13th, 2022  
GaryW
The colors and patterns are amazing!
July 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What neat colors
July 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love the shades or red and green.
July 13th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise