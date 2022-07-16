Previous
Preening wren by ljmanning
Photo 562

Preening wren

Looks pretty happy to be getting all those feathers in order.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

Walks @ 7
Great capture
July 17th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre
Good catch- she's lookin' pretty!
July 17th, 2022  
Mags
Marvelous capture!
July 17th, 2022  
