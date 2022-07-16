Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 562
Preening wren
Looks pretty happy to be getting all those feathers in order.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
716
photos
132
followers
138
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Latest from all albums
556
557
558
154
559
560
561
562
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th July 2022 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
house-wren
,
backyard-wildlife
Walks @ 7
ace
Great capture
July 17th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch- she's lookin' pretty!
July 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
July 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close