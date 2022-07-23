Sign up
Photo 569
Locally produced
Preserves and sauces on offer from a farmers’ market vendor.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
727
photos
132
followers
138
following
155% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
23rd July 2022 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
market
,
local
,
fresh
,
jars
,
preserves
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Local honey is the best treatment for allergies! Love it. And the canned goods look great too.
July 24th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 24th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice composition of these delectables.
July 24th, 2022
