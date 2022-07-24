Sign up
Photo 570
Follow the arrow
Through graffiti alley. All this art was commissioned and covers both sides of the alley walls. It’s really very good.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
24th July 2022 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
urban
,
street-art
