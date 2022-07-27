Previous
A blaze of orange by ljmanning
A blaze of orange

The daylilies are having a very good year.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Babs ace
So pretty love the bold colours.
July 28th, 2022  
