Photo 573
A blaze of orange
The daylilies are having a very good year.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
flowers
garden
daylily
Babs
ace
So pretty love the bold colours.
July 28th, 2022
