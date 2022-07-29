Previous
Church door detail by ljmanning
Church door detail

Parked in front of an Anglican church earlier today. I do love some black on red.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Milanie ace
What a lovely piece of ironwork on the door, too
July 30th, 2022  
