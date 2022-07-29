Sign up
Photo 575
Church door detail
Parked in front of an Anglican church earlier today. I do love some black on red.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
735
photos
133
followers
138
following
Tags
door
,
church
,
hinge
Milanie
ace
What a lovely piece of ironwork on the door, too
July 30th, 2022
