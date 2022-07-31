Previous
Punk Chickadee by ljmanning
Photo 577

Punk Chickadee

My next-door neighbour loves Chickadees, and asked if I could get a photo for her. I thought this saucy little one would fit the bill. Looks like it’s been to a really good party!
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Mags ace
Aww! Sweet little chickadee.
August 1st, 2022  
