Photo 577
Punk Chickadee
My next-door neighbour loves Chickadees, and asked if I could get a photo for her. I thought this saucy little one would fit the bill. Looks like it’s been to a really good party!
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
31st July 2022 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
chickadee
,
black-capped-chickadee
Mags
ace
Aww! Sweet little chickadee.
August 1st, 2022
