Photo 578
Black dog beach party
Hudson and his buddy Freda found the best way to beat the heat this morning.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
pets
,
beach
,
dogs
,
swim
