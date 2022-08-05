Sign up
Photo 582
Forest Lake
This was taken from a pretty little park in South River, Ontario, en route to our cottage home for the week.
Will attempt to keep up with comments and such, but, you know, holidays!
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
746
photos
134
followers
140
following
159% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
5th August 2022 4:40pm
Tags
clouds
,
lake
,
shoreline
