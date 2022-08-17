Sign up
Photo 594
Echo
The Obedient Plant is just coming into flower.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
761
photos
133
followers
139
following
162% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th August 2022 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
obedient-plant
,
physostegia-virginiana
Mags
ace
Really stunning shot!
August 18th, 2022
