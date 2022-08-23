Sign up
Photo 600
Fueling up for the long trip south
The hummingbirds have been ravenous the last few days. They are getting ready to migrate back to Central America. It amazes me that these tiny birds travel so far, including crossing the 800 km expanse of the Gulf of Mexico. Nature is amazing.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
honeysuckle
,
ruby-throated-hummingbird
,
backyard-wildlife
Walks @ 7
ace
Great capture
August 24th, 2022
GaryW
Great photo! That explains why ours (in Alabama) have been constantly at the feeders.
August 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture and yes nature truly is amazing
August 24th, 2022
