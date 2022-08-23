Previous
Fueling up for the long trip south by ljmanning
Fueling up for the long trip south

The hummingbirds have been ravenous the last few days. They are getting ready to migrate back to Central America. It amazes me that these tiny birds travel so far, including crossing the 800 km expanse of the Gulf of Mexico. Nature is amazing.
LManning (Laura)

Great capture
August 24th, 2022  
GaryW
Great photo! That explains why ours (in Alabama) have been constantly at the feeders.
August 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture and yes nature truly is amazing
August 24th, 2022  
