Photo 601
Hummingbird Clearwing Moth
I love these furry little guys. And isn’t that proboscis something else?
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
23rd August 2022 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moth
,
butterfly-bush
,
hummingbird-clearwing-moth
,
backyard-wildlife
