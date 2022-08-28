Previous
Sunny days by ljmanning
Sunny days

Hot, hot, hot today and the bees were buzzing. This Carpenter Bee was being very industrious - you can see the flecks of pollen all over it.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
