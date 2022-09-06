Sign up
Photo 614
Young Red-bellied Woodpecker
So called even though its belly is not at all red, and not to be confused with the Red-headed Woodpecker which has an entirely red head and is a different thing altogether.
Birds are exhausting.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red-bellied-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
