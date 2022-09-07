Previous
Next
Female Downy Woodpecker by ljmanning
Photo 615

Female Downy Woodpecker

Apparently it’s woodpecker week on my project. But really, who could resist that sweet little face?
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I agree, she's beautiful!
September 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
She's eyeballing you! Super shot.
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise