Photo 616
Moonrise
Not intended to be a “proper” moon shot - I just liked the way it was framed by the branches so I grabbed a couple of quick frames.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th September 2022 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
moon
,
silhouettes
Corinne C
ace
I agree, the branches framed it nicely
September 9th, 2022
365 Project
