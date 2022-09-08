Previous
Next
Moonrise by ljmanning
Photo 616

Moonrise

Not intended to be a “proper” moon shot - I just liked the way it was framed by the branches so I grabbed a couple of quick frames.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I agree, the branches framed it nicely
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise