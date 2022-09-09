Previous
A classy evening by ljmanning
Photo 617

A classy evening

Dinner out tonight with a group of former colleagues. We haven’t all been together in years, but the conversation picked up like it had never stopped. An excellent meal, great company, and beautiful surroundings. What more could you want?
9th September 2022

LManning (Laura)

