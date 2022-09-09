Sign up
Photo 617
A classy evening
Dinner out tonight with a group of former colleagues. We haven't all been together in years, but the conversation picked up like it had never stopped. An excellent meal, great company, and beautiful surroundings. What more could you want?
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
9th September 2022 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
rose
,
decor
