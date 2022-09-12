Sign up
Photo 620
Crispy
It’s been a hot, dry summer.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
5
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
12th September 2022 5:57pm
Tags
vine
,
lattice
,
withered
Mags
Looking very crispy and steamy as well with the loving couple on the left. =)
September 13th, 2022
September 13th, 2022
@marlboromaam
Good eye Mags. I wondered how many would notice them!
September 13th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
Very autumnal! (I don't know if I would have seen the amorous crickets or not- they do blend in rather well!)
September 13th, 2022
September 13th, 2022
Very nice shot
September 13th, 2022
Nice
September 13th, 2022
