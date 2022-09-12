Previous
Crispy by ljmanning
Photo 620

Crispy

It’s been a hot, dry summer.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Looking very crispy and steamy as well with the loving couple on the left. =)
September 13th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
@marlboromaam Good eye Mags. I wondered how many would notice them!
September 13th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very autumnal! (I don't know if I would have seen the amorous crickets or not- they do blend in rather well!)
September 13th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 13th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
September 13th, 2022  
