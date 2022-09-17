Previous
Limestone rock cut by ljmanning
Photo 625

Limestone rock cut

Interesting rock walls along the K&P Trail in Kingston. We biked 33 and a bit kilometres today! I’ve only had my bike out a couple of times this year…I may have been a bit ambitious. 🙃
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

bkb in the city
Very interesting
September 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice find and quite a bike ride!
September 18th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
September 18th, 2022  
