Photo 625
Limestone rock cut
Interesting rock walls along the K&P Trail in Kingston. We biked 33 and a bit kilometres today! I’ve only had my bike out a couple of times this year…I may have been a bit ambitious. 🙃
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
799
photos
130
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
17th September 2022 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
limestone
bkb in the city
Very interesting
September 18th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice find and quite a bike ride!
September 18th, 2022
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
September 18th, 2022
