Photo 627
Lemoine Point Conservation Area
So many wonderful trails and views on a wet morning at Lemoine Point.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
803
photos
130
followers
131
following
171% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
19th September 2022 1:19pm
Tags
trail
,
path
,
forest
Valerie Chesney
ace
A very inviting place to walk...
September 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Such a lovely tree lined path.
September 20th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love the green and it looks like such a wonderful place to stroll.
September 20th, 2022
