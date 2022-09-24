Previous
September abstract by ljmanning
Photo 632

September abstract

I liked the painterly feel of this one. BOB.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Loving on these shades of green and the rippled blocks.
September 25th, 2022  
So pretty ...love refection shots like this.
September 25th, 2022  
Beautiful like a Monet painting
September 25th, 2022  
