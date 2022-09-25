Sign up
Photo 633
Nature’s still life
All of these bits are exactly as I found them. A perfect Fall collection.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
autumn
wood
Mags
ace
Beautiful composition. I love the textures and earthy warm tones.
September 26th, 2022
