Photo 634
Branching out
Rather better on black, I think, if you have the time.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
26th September 2022 6:01pm
tree
,
branches
,
maple
,
black-white
,
black-and-white
Mags
Looks great on black! Lovely canopy of leaves and I'm so partial to black and white.
September 27th, 2022
