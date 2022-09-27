Previous
Wet rust by ljmanning
Photo 635

Wet rust

We needed rain. We wanted rain. Today is day three of cold, dreary rain…
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Mags ace
Ooo! Got my rust fix for the day. =)
September 28th, 2022  
